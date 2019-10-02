Miley Cyrus’s Little Sister Noah Cyrus Mysteriously Levitates For Her ‘Lonely’ Video

As a followup to her song “July,” Noah Cyrus dropped another new single, “Lonely,” which was released late last week. Although the song has already been shared with her eager fans, the video representing the fresh music is still being made. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old sister to Miley Cyrus promised via Instagram that “Lonely” is “coming soon.”

Aside from sharing this noncommital statement, Noah also uploaded a curious photo. In the snap, she was seen levitating above a group of people wearing black robes, black gloves, and white collars. While turning their backs on the photographer, these same souls stood focusing on the singer as she performed what seemed to be some sort of magic trick. Her floating body, probably held up by invisible wires, was swathed in black, while her long black hair fell down into the indoor ether.

After only an hour from the time Noah gifted her 5.2 million Instagram followers the mysterious upload to enjoy, more than 27,000 fans liked her most recent social media share. Meanwhile, more than 240 followers commented on the black-and-white image that included an eerie shadow twinning with the flying songstress.

“Sick picture,” remarked one fan.

“Giving me AHS Coven vibez!” exclaimed another follower, who added a heart-faced emoji, a fire emoji, and a clapping hand emoji to the comment.

“i’m ready but i’m also not but then again i am. this song is everything,” mused a third fan, who seemed confused.

“SLAY ME, QUEEN,” shouted a fourth follower.

“‘Lonely’ came to me during a really dark time in my life and is about self struggle and feeling out of place,” explained Noah, in a statement as quoted by Rolling Stone. “But the amazing thing is that [the song] put me on the path to getting help and I hope it does the same for my fans who need it.”

“Lonely” is a piano ballad the music source called “emotional.” Noah wrote the song, in which she seems to ponder her life and its meaning. While starting out as a solo, as the tune continues, a choir joins the singer-songwriter in her downbeat offering. Since this is the second song Noah has released in nearly as many months, whispers of an EP have been heard from such knowledgeable sources as Rolling Stone.

Loading...

“It looks like Noah may be on the verge of launching a successful career in which she follows in the footsteps of her ‘Old Town Road’ singer dad, Billy Ray, and her sister, ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer, Miley,” The Inquisitr previously stated.

For updates on all things Noah Cyrus, follow her on Instagram.