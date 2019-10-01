‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Slams Body Shamers, Stuns In Pink Workout Attire

Mackenzie McKee often updates her followers via social media and while the comments the mom-of-three receives on her posts are usually positive, she recently took to Twitter to reveal that she has dealt with some negative comments about her body. Mackenzie clapped back at the body shamers on Twitter and let them know that their comments don’t “hurt” her.

“The comments and snap messages I am receiving about how “disgusting I look” and how “ugly my face is” I am not hurt by them,” she tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie recently revealed that she filed for divorce from her husband Josh McKee. However, with that came some “divorce stress” which led to some weight loss for the mom-of-three.

She continued with her message and wondered why people felt the need to say negative things at all.

“I just don’t get why people know what I’m going through which caused unwanted weight loss feel the need to say horrible things to me. Or anyone.”

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up on MTV. While Mackenzie wasn’t on the show for the entire season, she did appear on the final few episodes as a “guest mom.” She shared her story on the show which included her marriage troubles with her husband, Josh. The couple even went to New York City for the Teen Mom OG reunion special. It wasn’t until after the show aired that, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Mackenzie revealed her marriage from Josh “needed a break.”

Mackenzie didn’t let the negativity get to her too much and was back on Instagram promoting her Body By Mac challenge. The fit mom posed in pink workout pants with a matching black tank with pink writing. She wore her long blond hair back in a ponytail and held a jug of water in each hand.

The mom-of-three was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Following the show, she appeared on the short-lived spin-off series Teen Mom 3. Following the cancellation of the show, Mackenzie and Josh married and together they had two more children, a daughter and another son. There were rumors that Mackenzie would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2, but her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus was added to the show. It wasn’t until the most recent season of Teen Mom OG that Mackenzie was able to share more of her story.