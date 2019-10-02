Abbie Duggar Shows Off Latest Baby Bump Snap, Reveals Due Date Month

John and Abbie Duggar share some photos with their fans.

John David and Abbie Duggar are expecting their first child this winter and they are super-excited to meet their little girl. The reality stars don’t post on social media as much as some of the other family members, but when they do, Duggar fans just can’t get enough.

It’s been two months since John and Abbie announced that they were expecting their first baby. There haven’t been any baby bump updates from the couple since then, but on Tuesday, a few photos emerged on Instagram showing off Abbie’s growing belly. The expectant mom is standing outside wearing a black dress with white printing on the front and back. She has a matching pair of sandals on, with her curly blond locks worn in a side ponytail. The Duggar daughter-in-law is cradling her baby bump in the first two snapshots, while the third one has John David standing behind his wife with his hands wrapped around her tummy.

While the Counting On couple loves to do many things together such as flying planes and traveling, they have found a brand new “favorite past time” these days. They told their followers that they love to feel the baby move around.

John and Abbie Duggar also revealed that Abbie is due in January. Up until now, they only mentioned the wintertime, so she is officially 25 weeks along.

John David’s twin, Jana Duggar, commented on the baby bump post saying, “Can’t wait for her to arrive!! Maybe she’ll be born on our birthday.”

She and John were born on January 12, so that would be special to have another Duggar born on that day as well.

The soon-to-be parents just got back from the Bahamas a couple of weeks ago, where Hurricane Dorian left total destruction in its path. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, a few members of the family flew out as part of a relief group called Medic Corps. Jana also went along, together with good friends Lawson and Nathan Bates. Abbie seemingly flew out at a later date than her husband and the rest of the crew.

Loading...

Many fans were concerned about Abbie being there while pregnant, but it appears that she did just fine and is now back home to enjoy the rest of her pregnancy.

The new season of Counting On is coming up quickly, as it premieres on Tuesday, October 15, on TLC. The previews revealed Abbie Duggar crashing the baby bump photoshoot that Kendra, Joy-Anna, Jessa, Lauren, and Anna were all taking part in. Apparently, that was how she announced that she is also expecting.

Keep checking John and Abbie’s Instagram for more baby bump updates.