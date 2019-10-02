Chanel West Coast Is A Total Smokeshow In Unbuttoned Two-Piece On A Beach Swing

Chanel West Coast is back on the beach. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper has been making plenty of headlines of late. The 31-year-old rocking a bikini and the world’s biggest cowboy hat made The Inquisitr‘s headline just yesterday. The Ridiculousness star has been upping her fashion game over on her social media, and anyone following Chanel will know that she’s as passionate about her style as she is her music.

Chanel’s photo today showed her posing on a beach swing at night. There was a distinctly laid-back feel to the setting, with a beach house in the background showing outdoor furnishings. Chanel was heating things up, though. The rapper and television personality was flaunting her famous curves as she sat on the swing. Some might argue that the positioning was perfect in terms of showcasing the star’s long legs. Chanel was rocking a two-piece look comprised of a tight pink mini skirt paired with a matching crop top. An unbuttoned finish likely drew the eye, although the star didn’t seem out for a cleavage-flashing today.

Chanel was looking downward as the camera snapped her, with a mostly peaceful expression suggesting that she was simply relaxing. Well, this star never fully ditches the promo. Chanel’s caption had tagged Fashion Nova. Chanel joins the army of celebrities who act as influencers for the affordable fashion brand.

With a statement name, a statement personality, and plenty of talent, Chanel is going places. The star picks witty track titles – “Sharon Stoned” remains one of her most epic – and her edgy lyrics manage to include her love of high-end brands. Today’s post may not have included Givenchy or Chanel’s now-deceased creative director Karl Lagerfeld, but both have been mentioned in the rapper’s lyrics.

As to making it in hip-hop, Chanel has opened up about the industry. Speaking to Too Fab, the rapper spoke of what she felt are the industry’s gender inequalities.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that,” she said.

It looks like Chanel is doing just fine. Fans wishing to see more of her should give her Instagram a follow.