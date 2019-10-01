Watch Milwaukee Brewers Vs. Washington Nationals Stream Live: Start Time, National League Wild Card Game

The Washington Nationals are aiming to get past the NL Division Series for the first time in their history, but first they must get past the Milwaukee Brewers in the one-game Wild Card playoff.

The Washington Nationals, since moving to the United States capital from Montreal in 2005, have qualified for the Major League Baseball postseason five times, and lost in the National League Division Series in all four previous playoff appearances. The Milwaukee Brewers entered MLB as they Seattle Pilots expansion team in 1969 and since then have played in the postseason in only five previous years. But last season, the Brewers went all the way to Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, only to fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Baseball Reference records.

Now, both teams play in the must-win, one-game NL Wild Card playoff game, a showdown that will stream live from Washington D.C.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals NL Wild Card one-game playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT, 5:08 p.m. PDT at the 41,300-seat Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, October 1.

The Nationals got the last laugh, this season any least, after they were spurned by free agent superstar Bryce Harper — who the Nationals drafted first overall in 2010 when Harper was just 17 years old — in favor of a 13-year, $330 million contract with the NL East Division rival Philadelphia Phillies, as The Inquisitr reported. But Washington captured the NL’s top Wild Card position, 12 games ahead of Philadelphia.

The Brewers, however, will be without 2018 MVP Christian Yelich, whose season ended on September 11 when he fouled a ball off his kneecap, suffering a fracture, according to MLB.com. But after Yelich went down, the Brewers went on a tear, winning 11 of their next 15 to ultimately grab the second NL Wild Card spot, earning Tuesday’s trip to Washington D.C. for the win-or-go-home game.

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are aiming for their third straight World Series appearance, in the NLDS starting Thursday.

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer gets the start for the Washington Nationals in the NL Wild Card game. Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

To watch a Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals NL Wild Card game stream live for free, log in to Watch TBS, the streaming service offered by Turner Broadcasting System. Watch TBS is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials, and is available through the Watch TBS app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the game via a free online stream, but without a cable subscription, fans Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now, previously known as DirecTV Now. All of those “over the top” packages require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, during which time, fans can watch the Brew Crew-Nats game in the nation’s capital livestream at no charge.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe free to Postseason.tv, which provides alternate video feeds of the Milwaukee-Washington playoff game and many other MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee buys access to Postseason.tv.