Demi Lovato Stuns In See-Through Top In Israel

Demi Lovato is blowing her fans away. The singer is currently in Israel, with her travels being documented over on her Instagram. The 27-year-old is known for being cautious when it comes to updating her account, although it looks like the star’s travels to the small Middle-Eastern country definitely had her wanting to share. Demi posted several times today, with photos showing her at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, plus an image that appeared to show a baptism. The Instagram post came with a caption offering information.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

The singer also appeared to have visited Israel’s Yad Vashem museum. The indoor and outdoor museum commemorates the Holocaust when approximately 6 million Jews are estimated to have been murdered at the hands of the Nazis. Demi’s Instagram post from her visit to Yad Vashem came with moving words.

“My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget.”

Demi did pose some upbeat photos, though. Alongside smiling snaps of herself in Jerusalem’s ancient ruins, the singer appeared in a stunning picture taken at Shaiva National Center: the star appeared hugging a child attending the center, with Demi herself looking beautiful in a sheer white top with long sleeves and a black sports bra visible beneath it. The moving snap seemed to show Demi willing to visit parts of the country that aren’t major tourist attractions – it looks like the singer was keen to check out how Israel helps children in need.

Demi’s post with the child racked up more than 347,000 likes in just 30 minutes.

Loading...

As to Demi’s post from Yad Vashem, it did appear that the response was mixed, with fans appearing to create a bit of political tension over in the comments section: while many fans found Demi’s visit moving, others took to mentions of the “Free Palestine” movement. Of course, the situation between Israelis and Palestinians remains a tense one. A high-profile star mentioning the Holocaust can easily cause a stir these days.

For Demi, though, it looks like the travels have brought her immense joy, peace, and meaning. Demi’s travels always seem to make a headline, though. Earlier this year, the singer stunned with zero makeup in airport paparazzi photos, as The Inquisitr reported.