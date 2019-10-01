Gwen Stefani Looks Smokin’ In Multi-Colored Pants & Sexy Gold Top Ahead Of ‘The Voice’ Blinds

Gwen Stefani’s most recent Instagram share is starting off everyone’s week right.

As fans know, the songstress is back on a Coaches chair on the hit NBC show The Voice and since her return, she’s been serving up a number of sexy looks for fans. The blond bombshell boasts a following of more than 9 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she shares with her loyal followers, the mother of three absolutely sizzles. In her most recent social media share, Gwen poses for a shot before a show.

The singer is all smiles for the photo op as she steps outside of her trailer from the hit show. The stunner wears her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail as well as a gorgeous face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and of course her signature red lipstick. Blake Shelton’s girlfriend accessorizes the look with a few silver necklaces while her amazing figure is on display in a sexy outfit.

On top, Gwen dazzles in a gold, strapless number that features a number of colors and beaded patterns throughout the ensemble. On the bottom, she dons a pair of multi-colored pants with a thin black strip down the side and looks like an absolute smokeshow. In the caption of the post, Stefani shares that this is her look for night 4 of the blind auditions and within just an hour of the photo going live, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 15,000 likes and 190-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over the singer’s amazing figure while countless others let her know that they would be tuning into the hit show. A few others had no words and expressed their feelings using emoji instead.

“Still not over this absolute LOOK,” one fan gushed.

“I love your outfit. I wish you would take pics of it all around,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Love you Gwen!!!! Been a fan of you and the boys since 1995,” another follower gushed. “Would love to get my hands on a gwen camo jacket!!! Totally team Gwen! Enjoy seeing you on tv regularly!!”

As fans know, Gwen has been tied to Blake Shelton, who also serves as a Coach on The Voice, since 2015. In a recent interview, The Inquisitr shared that the singer sat down with Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen on The Today Show, where she talked about how good of a “dad” Shelton has been to her three kids — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

So far, the pair have not publicly announced any plans to walk down the aisle but it seems as though their relationship is going pretty well at the moment.