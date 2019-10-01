Jenna Dewan Goes Make-Up Free, Sips Green Smoothie In Stunning Instagram Selfie

Dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan recently shared an Instagram update with her 5.7 million followers that featured her natural beauty up close. The brunette bombshell often looks flawless, with perfectly done hair and make-up, but in her latest snap, she stripped it back to the bare minimum. Dewan’s brunette locks were tousled and appeared half-damp, just hanging around her face in a casual style. She rocked no makeup, and her delicate features were on full display.

Dewan rocked a striped top that exposed a bit of skin and was sipping a green smoothie in the shot. She explained to her followers in the caption that starting her day with a green smoothie has become an important part of her routine, and also referenced her book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, which will be released in late October. Her skin looked flawless in the shot, and the make-up free look was much different than the way she looks on the red carpet — albeit no less gorgeous.

Dewan’s followers loved the natural selfie, and the post received over 50,500 likes within just four hours, including a like from morning show queen Kelly Ripa.

“Such a stunningly beautiful and really gorgeous lady,” one follower said.

“Yum! Can’t wait for the book! And you’re looking gorgeous!! As always,” another follower commented.

“Already got the book preordered, cannot wait to read!” one fan said.

In addition to the launch of her book, Dewan recently celebrated another major milestone in her life. Just a few days ago, the brunette beauty announced that she and her boyfriend Steve Kazee were expecting a child together, as The Inquisitr reported.

Dewan shared the news in a sweet selfie, in which she was snuggling with her daughter. Dewan is already a mother of one, from her marriage to Channing Tatum, and within a few months will be a mama of two.

She shared a touching caption with an adorable photo.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together….!”

Fans will have to ensure they’re following Dewan on Instagram so that they don’t miss any more bump photos as her pregnancy progresses. And, followers who can’t get enough of the actress should also make sure to check out her YouTube channel. Dewan shares content from her life with her online audience, from the things she eats to the way she does her make-up to her passion for crystals.