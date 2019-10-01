Bebe Rexha’s Says ‘I’m Hot’ In Incredibly Low-Cut Gown

Bebe Rexha shared numerous photos to her Instagram account today and they haven’t gone unnoticed by her loyal followers.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress uploaded a fairly up-close shot of her in a black-and-white while she held a black fan which said “I’m Hot” written across it. The blond beauty sported her wavy bob down and owned a very low-cut black gown which revealed a lot of her chest. She accessorized with numerous jeweled necklaces and little earrings that dangled down. She showed off her side profile a little while staring deep into the camera lens. She stated “I’m hot” in the caption and it seems her followers agreed with the “Meant To Be” hitmaker.

Within six hours, the post racked up more than 185,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“YES U ARE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“SO HOT THAT I MELTED,” another shared.

“DAMN RIGHT YOU ARE,” a third mentioned adding multiple flame emoji.

“U invented being hot,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Damn did someone turn on the temperature too high,” a fifth follower commented.

Rexha wore the low-cut garment to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California, where she met Angelina Jolie, who stars as Maleficent in the movie, per The Inquisitr.

“She’s just always inspired me. She’s kinda always been that bad a** chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Bebe wrote the song “You Can’t Stop The Girl” for the film which was released last month.

Rexha is one of music’s biggest names right now, bringing in more than 31.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most played song on the app at the moment is “Call You Mine,” her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, which earned her first MTV Video Music Award in August.

Loading...

On the red carpet, the “I’m A Mess” entertainer wore a see-through silver metallic dress. When she was handed her Moonman, she decided to balance it on her booty, which The Inquisitr reported.

Bebe took the time to thank her fans on Twitter after being told she had won the award.

“Ahhhhhh Rexhars we diddd it thank you @MTV @vmas let’s gooo @TheChainsmokers,” she expressed.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with many high-profile names including Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and G-Eazy, to name a few.

To stay up to date with Bebe Rexha, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 9.5 million followers.