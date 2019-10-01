Australian Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curves In Satin Cutout Dress

Tammy Hembrow knows how to rock just about any look, and on Tuesday, the Australian bombshell looked glamorous in a satin dress that featured a sexy cutout.

In the snap, Tammy stood outside on what appeared to be a deck, wearing a beige satin dress that hugged every inch of her body in all the right places. The dress featured a cutout section under her breasts, giving viewers just a peek of underboob. Likewise, Tammy’s outfit featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut design, revealing much of her cleavage. Overall, the snug number highlighted Tammy’s hourglass shape.

The Australian beauty wore a face full of makeup that included expertly shaped eyebrows, smokey eyes, thick lashes, and a nude gloss on her lips. Tammy also wore a bright pink color on her manicured nails. The beauty kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a dainty pair of earrings and a thin nose ring. Her hair hung in loose curls over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Fans loved the dress on Tammy. “Beautiful” and “gorgeous” were two words that popped up frequently in the comments section of the post.

“This dress looks adorable on you,” commented one fan.

“Literally perfection,” another follower wrote.

One admirer told Tammy she was the most beautiful woman on the planet, and another fan said she was an “actual princess.”

“You must be a love song sung by love angels,” commented one fan.

Tammy is more than just a pretty face on Instagram. She also runs the Saski Collection, an athleisure fashion brand for women. Last year, she was awarded as Business News Australia‘s Influencer of the Year at the Gold Coast Young Entrepreneur Awards, as reported by the Daily Mail. She was also awarded Cosmopolitan magazine’s Woman of the Year in 2018.

The mother-of-two also recently donated $6,000 to the Gold Coast Hospital Foundation, an organization she said was was close to her heart.

Loading...

“It was a pleasure to visit them this morning and learn more about their plans. They’re making a huge difference in the hospital and my hometown community.”

However busy she may be, Tammy still finds time to update her Instagram account. The beauty’s 9.9 million followers know that she often shares a variety of snaps. As The Inquisitr reported in September, she recently wowed her fans wearing a tight pair of booty shorts. She also likes to share shots of her two children, whom she seems to adore.

Those wanting to keep up with Tammy can follow her Instagram account.