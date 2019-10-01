Kailyn Lowry Hangs Out With Vee Torres, Dishes On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Drama: ‘Lauren Wanted To Call Me’

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on Tuesday night and OK! revealed an exclusive clip of Kailyn Lowry’s segment.

In the scene, Kailyn meets up with Vee Torres, wife of her ex-boyfriend and oldest son’s father, Jo Rivera. The two women sit down to catch up after not seeing one another for a while. Kailyn brings up the fact that her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, wanted to talk with Kailyn after the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion.

“Lauren wanted to call me after that stuff aired on TV. She was going through Javi to have him get me to be okay with calling her. Then she wanted him to call me in front of her and I was like she should have just approached me just me and her.”

Kailyn then reveals that Javi told her he wants to propose to Lauren and Vee looks shocked.

“I wouldn’t want to be going through that stuff before I get engaged,” Vee says.

“If she trusts him, then good for her,” Kailyn replied.

Vee explains that she hopes things work out for Javi and Lauren and Kailyn agreed.

“I don’t wish anything bad on them, I really don’t. Lincoln likes her so I leave that relationship alone,” Kailyn reveals, saying she “hypes up” Lincoln’s brother to him and asks him if he spent time with Lauren adding, “They can have their own relationship and I don’t need to be apart of it.”

Kailyn and Vee then talk about the days when they didn’t exactly get along. For some time, Kail and Vee had a strained relationship, but the two are now great friends. Both women laughed about the past in the clip and appeared to enjoy getting to catch up with one another. Kailyn even exclaimed that she was “thankful” both she and Vee have gotten to the place that they are now at.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week’s preview for the new episode of Teen Mom 2 showed Kailyn dropping a cheating bombshell. When she is confronted with the fact that Javi proposed to Lauren, Kail reveals that Javi has cheated on Lauren.

The mom-of-three was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and Vee’s now husband, Jo Rivera, found out they were expecting a son together. The young couple tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Cameras continued to follow Kail on Teen Mom 2 and she eventually met a man named Javi Marroquin. Kailyn and Javi married in September 2012. Together they had one child together, a son they named Lincoln. Their marriage played out on Teen Mom 2 and although the couple tried to make things work, they divorced in 2017. After that, Kailyn moved on with a man named Chris Lopez and although their relationship has been off and on, the two share one son together, Lux.

Fans can tune in to the all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and the other cast members including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.