Bebe Rexha Busts Out Of Low-Cut Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit: ‘Curvy & Classy’

Bebe Rexha attended the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California, and made sure she stood out.

The “No Broken Hearts” songstress wore a low-cut gown that had a thigh-high slit which showed a lot of leg and cleavage. She paired the look with heels and sported her blond hair down and wavy. The garment fit her perfectly and highlighted her curvy shape. Rexha looked a million dollars.

She accessorized herself with numerous jeweled necklaces and little dangling earrings to give it that finishing touch.

Bebe shared a few photos from the night to her Instagram. One included her posed by a staircase where she mentioned in her caption that she is “curvy and classy.” Another is more of a candid shot in what looked like a photo taken in a hotel room. Rexha has uploaded it in black and white which gave it a classic feel.

Her posts quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Looking gorgeous lady!!” another shared.

“I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS,” a third mentioned.

“I can’t breathe help I’m shook by ur beauty,” a fourth fan remarked.

“U know how to slay,” a fifth follower commented.

The latest Maleficent film stars Angelina Jolie who Rexha met on the night, per The Inquisitr. The duo posed for a photo and looked happy to be in each other’s company. Bebe mentioned that Jolie is her forever girl crush in her caption.

She explained to Entertainment Tonight that Angelina has always inspired her.

“She’s just always inspired me. She’s kinda always been that bad a** chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her.”

Alongside Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Sam Riley, to name a few, also star in the film.

Loading...

Rexha is a part of the movie soundtrack and released the song “You Can’t Stop The Girl” for it last month.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 31.2 million monthly listeners, cementing her status as one of music’s biggest names right now. Her most played song on the app at the moment is “Call You Mine,” her collaboration with The Chainsmokers.

The track won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance. On the red carpet, she balanced her Moonman on her metallic silver dress which was see-through, which The Inquisitr reported.

To stay up to date with Bebe Rexha, follow her Instagram account.