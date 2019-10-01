‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Talks Split From Estranged Husband Matt, Offers Update On Their Relationship

Gina Kirschenheiter's divorce will be finalized later this year.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Matt Kirschenheiter split in a very messy way in June but according to The Real Housewives of Orange County star, the dust has finally settled between them.

While chatting with Us Weekly magazine on October 1, the reality star said she’s on the “good side of the bad” as she prepares for her and Matt’s divorce to be finalized later this year.

“It’s all right, I think it’s OK. We are actually divorced, it will be final by the end of the year. … I think I’ve gotten myself to a place where I understand that this is the best thing for me and my children and my family and I feel good about that,” she explained.

Gina and Matt, who share three children together, including Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4, initially split last year after seven years of marriage. Then, earlier this year, the couple briefly reconciled as they began spending tons of time as a family amid production on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Although things were looking up for the couple, their relationship took a turn for the worse in June when, after an alleged altercation at Gina’s Southern California home, Matt was charged with domestic violence and Gina was granted a restraining order against him.

In the weeks that followed, Gina claimed Matt was abusive towards her during their relationship and was ultimately granted with primary physical custody of their three kids with Matt sharing joint legal custody of them.

Continuing on about her relationship and future with ex Matt, Gina said that she doesn’t think things have to be bad between them forever. As she explained, she has a lot of hope for their future ability to mend their friendship and looks forward to one day finding a new normal with him.

“Now that I’m sort of moving on and finding my way on my own, my kids are responding positivity to that and they’re also really happy when they’re with Matt. … So I’m happy that everybody’s happy right now. It’s good,” Gina said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Matt pled not guilty to charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment last month. Us Weekly magazine shared the news with readers on September 6.

To see more of Gina and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.