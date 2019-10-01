Ariel Winter Stuns In Skin-Tight Black Top On Instagram, Zooms Right In

Ariel Winter has delivered a fresh social media update reminding fans of her stunning beauty. The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram stories today with a beautiful look – while it didn’t treat fans to anything near a full-length image, it did tick boxes for seeing the 21-year-old deliver her beauty in an unfussy setting. In fact, Ariel appeared in a vehicle.

The star was seen in selfie mode. Ariel appeared in a skin-tight and black top with a fairly high neckline, although the tight materials were offering hints of the star’s famous curves. Ariel held her smartphone at a distance to take in her face, although she did appear to be playing around with the zoom feature: Ariel was seen at a closer distance as the video progressed.

This story seemed less about the style and more about the wistful moment and fierce beauty, though. The star appeared with her long brown hair looking glossy as it fell in curls around her shoulders, with Ariel’s face looking beautifully made up. The star’s hazel eyes were somewhat piercing the camera, with the skin around them beautifully enhanced by discreet pink eyeshadow, plus blush and mascara adding a little glam. The feel was low-key, though, with the story also indicating that Ariel was listening to music.

Ariel’s hair seems to be a major talking point for her fans. The star has mostly come with red hair as her trademark, and ditching it seems to have caused a bit of a stir: not all fans dig the actress as a brunette. For the most part, though, fans are getting used to it.

Ariel has even been interviewed about her famous locks, with Allure profiling the star and asking her if there was anything she wanted to test out but hadn’t yet done. The actress obliged with a response.

“I’ve never dyed my hair platinum-white yet. Dyeing it this color was something I was really excited to do. At first, I was nervous. But the day after I dyed it, I felt like a different person. I walked past my bathroom mirror and was like, ‘Oh my god! Who’s in my bathroom?’ And it was literally me. But I love it. It’s my favorite style I’ve done so far,” she told the magazine.

As to keeping the locks glossy, it looks like this actress pays attention to her routines.

“I put a lot of conditioner on it. I am serious about conditioner. I also started putting argan and coconut oil on the ends of my hair. I put it on almost every night,” she added.

Ariel recently wowed her fans with a cupped red minidress, as The Inquisitr reported. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her social media accounts.