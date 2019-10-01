Demi Rose Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Figure-Hugging Mini Dress

The social media model sizzled in her revealing dress.

On Tuesday, social media model Demi Rose Mawby shared yet another sizzling snap for her 10.3 million followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the bombshell posed outside, surrounded by green foliage, in a plunging, figure-hugging emerald dress from Club L London. Demi flaunted her amazing figure in the sparkling mini dress. Her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned legs were on full display. The stunner accessorized the sexy look with a pair of earrings, a statement ring, and a dainty cross necklace.

She styled her light brown hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. Demi opted for subtle makeup that included peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post, as it has racked up more than 99,000 likes and 360 comments within an hour.

Many of Demi’s followers praised the model for her striking good looks.

“Can someone explain how you have such a perfect body,” quipped a fan.

“You look amazing,” said a different follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are a goddess,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Demi exudes confidence in each of one of her tantalizing Instagram posts. On Monday, the brunette uploaded a sultry snap of herself in skin tight workout gear, that left little to the imagination. The 24-year-old looked absolutely radiant in her green sports bra and matching leggings as she advertised an Ignite CBD vape pen. The post has been liked more than 420,000 times.

In 2016, The Sun reported that Demi’s career took off when she was just 18-years-old.

“In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram,” she explained to the publication. “It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

During the interview, Demi also noted that she sticks to a strict diet and workout routine to maintain her fit physique.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each,” noted the stunner. “It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too.”

She went on to say that she eats protein-heavy meals and doesn’t usually indulge in carbs. Demi also stated that her go-to foods are chicken, fish, and nuts, of both the salted and chocolate variety.

To see more of Demi, be sure to follow her Instagram account.