Bella Thorne Teases Fans With Series Of Topless Photos In Hot New Instagram Post

Bella Thorne’s latest Instagram share is sending shockwaves on social media.

As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Thorne is no stranger to pushing the envelope when it comes to NSFW social media posts. The stunner boasts a following of over 21 million on Instagram alone and pretty much every photo that she shares with fans earns her a ton of attention. In one of the most recent posts that was shared on her page, Thorne sizzles in a series of R-rated photos.

In the first image in the deck, Bella poses right in front of the camera and photographs herself from just above the chest, up. The beauty goes totally topless in the shot, covering her chest with her hands while donning a ton of necklaces as well as a pair of dangly earrings and a nose ring. She wears her long, dark locks parted in the middle and slicked back out of her face.

The stunner shows off some serious makeup with layered green and black cat-eye eyeliner on the top of her lids. In the next two photos in the deck, Bella rocks the same jewelry and makeup but strikes slightly different poses. In less than an hour of being live on her account, Bella’s scandalous new post is earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 134,000 likes and well over 700-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the photo to let Bella know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more fans had no words for the series of jaw-dropping posts and commented with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous, I literally can’t even,” one fan gushed.

“Always beautiful with or without makeup,” another fan commented.

“Ohhhh WOW Beauty,” another raved with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne rocked a stunning face of makeup in another beautiful social media share. In this particular shot, Thorne ditched the color and posed in black-and-white. The actress was photographed from the chest up in the shot while dripping in a wide range of jewelry, including a cross necklace. The bombshell wore almost all of her slightly wavy and messy hair off to the side while she donned a pair of dangly earrings as well as a sequined top.

That photo racked up a ton of likes and comments with 320,000 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments.