‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reacts To Alleged Reunion With Her Oldest Daughter, Sidney Barney

Was Sidney present during a family getaway?

Tamra Judge and her family paid a visit to the Universal Studios amusement park on September 29 and after photos of their outing were shared online, many believed that the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member had reconciled with her oldest daughter, Sidney Barney.

Unfortunately, while many fans believed that they had spotted Sidney in the photos, Tamra has since confirmed that the child in the photos was actually her youngest daughter, Sophia Barney.

“Sidney was not with us. Sophia is so much older now and dyed her hair brown [so] that [is why] everyone thinks she’s Sidney all the time,” Tamra explained to OK! Magazine on September 30.

Following Tamra’s split from her former husband, Simon Barney, in 2011, Sidney sided with her dad and chose to live with him full-time. Meanwhile, the couple’s son, Spencer, opted to stay full-time with his mother. As for Sophia, Tamra and Simon split custody of her and continue to share their time.

After their divorce, Tamra married now-husband Eddie Judge in 2013.

As The Inquisitr reported in August, Tamra and Sidney have been estranged for years. But despite their ongoing tension, Tamra recently told Us Weekly magazine that she hasn’t lost hope for a future reconciliation. Months prior, Tamra said on Instagram that her daughter quit talking to her five years ago, even though she fought hard to keep their relationship intact.

While Tamra and Sidney did reunite briefly at Sidney’s high school graduation in 2017, Tamra quickly got on Sidney’s bad side once again by sharing a photo of their time together on her social media page. As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may know, Sidney has long had a problem with Tamra’s public lifestyle and made it clear that she did not want to be seen or spoken about on social media.

In addition to violating her daughter’s wishes by sharing a photo of them together in 2017, Tamra went against her in December of last year as she discussed their relationship at the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion.

“I don’t think I’m at a point of no return. I think there’s going to be a time where we’re going to be back together,” she said at the time.

To see more of Tamra, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.