Carrie Underwood Wows In Tiniest Glitter Minidress As Killer Legs Return In New Instagram Video

Carrie Underwood’s killer legs are back on Instagram. The singer has been steadily updating her social media as she traverses the U.S. for her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, with mash-up videos of the star’s stage shows proving popular as she thanks fans for attending.

Then again, this girl’s killer pins seem to be taking over Instagram in other ways. Carrie wearing a pair of leggings so tight, they looked painted-on had jaws dropping all over, as The Inquisitr reported last month.

Today’s video wasn’t about Carrie’s Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line. The video posted was out to thank two cities for rocking out with her, although it didn’t fall short on delivering everything that this 36-year-old’s fans adore about her. Carrie was seen jamming out on stage with her guitar, playing the piano, plus belting out a number, although the music playing over the footage didn’t deliver the star’s voice. A brief moment did see Carrie backstage in a look that hasn’t yet been seen as Carrie was rocking a super-tiny and glitter minidress in peach pink shades, with the singer seen speaking right into the camera as she poured out her gratitude.

Of course, those killer pins also made an appearance via other stage outfits – this star isn’t short on outfits to flaunt her sensational legs.

It looks like this video has been noticed as it had clocked over 7,800 views within just 30 minutes of going live, with the same time frame bringing some eager fans into the comment section.

“So much fun this week! Thank you for 4 amazing shows! Heading home today but forever grateful for this past week!” came from one fan who seems to have attended quite a few shows.

“Had so much fun. Thank you for a great night,” another wrote.

“You are AMAZING!!!!” was just one more gushing comment.

“Love you Queen,” another user said.

A comment did come in from Carrie’s guitarist. Ed Eason seemed to be recalling a bit of a funny moment, per his comment.

“The cowboy hat is on video!..haha I was trying to get it on before band intros. Couldn’t get the guy’s attention fast enough. Hat turned out to be soo small. @bassmmmbass problems”

For the most part, it did seem that fans who had attended the show were leaving love.

“Thank you for last night,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for making it the best night of my life,” another added.

Carrie’s performances just keep on wowing. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram account.