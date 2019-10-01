Sofia Richie Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny White Bra Top & Tight Skirt

Sofia Richie looked like a bronzed goddess with her glowing skin and stunning stare for her latest Instagram update. The young model rocked social media on Tuesday when she posted a stunning new snapshot in a skimpy little white ensemble.

In the photograph, Sofia is seen standing with concrete walls surrounding her. She poses with a sultry stare on her face as she looks away from the camera. Richie donned a tiny little white bra-like crop top in the snap. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti strands and left little to the imagination as it flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and rock hard abs.

Richie added a high-waisted cream-colored skirt to the look. The tight skirt showcased Sofia’s curvy hips as she excited fans on the platform.

Sofia had her long, blonde hair parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup in addition to her bronzed glow. Richie’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush and a nude lip to complete the style.

of course, Richie’s fans went wild over the look in the comment section, and gushed over how sexy the model looked in the snap, which earned over 82,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in the first hour after it was posted.

“THAT’S MY GURL!!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful,” another follower stated.

“Yo QUEEEN,” a third comment read.

“Sweet pic,” another Instagram user said.

As many fans already know, Sofia is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick. Richie and Disick have been together for about two years, and have gotten serious. However, Radar Online reports that the model is a bit annoyed that Scott has yet to pop the question to her.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told the outlet over the summer.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore. Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following the model on her social media accounts, where she posts regular updates.