Erika Jayne And Dorit Kemsley Gush Over New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Sutton Stracke

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley supported Sutton Stracke at her store opening last week.

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley appeared to be thrilled with their newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Sutton Strack.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at Sutton’s store opening in West Hollywood last month, Erika and Dorit, both of whom have returned to production for Season 10, shared their thoughts on Sutton’s addition.

“I think [Sutton’s] got a lot of personality, so she’ll fit right in,” Erika gushed.

As fans may have seen Sutton opened a concept store in West Hollywood, California last Thursday night and while celebrating the exciting project, she was joined by Erika, Dorit, and several of their co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and the show’s other new cast member, actress Garcelle Beauvais.

As for Dorit, she was happy to offer her support to Sutton and her store and said her new co-star is a great addition to their group. As she explained, Sutton is fun and full of life and when it comes to her future, she has a lot of exciting things coming soon.

Dorit also addressed the addition of Garcelle, who she said she loves and described as sweet, fun, and funny with a great spirit.

Erika joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 6 and Dorit joined during Season 7.

While Sutton and Garcelle were brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Lisa Vanderpump’s exit in June, Sutton told Us Weekly magazine during her own interview that she doesn’t feel any pressure to fill her shoes. Instead, she explained, she’s planning to showcase her own life on the series’ upcoming episodes.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton told the magazine that she was honored to be brought to the show and excited to give viewers and inside look at her life. As for the reports labeling her as a replacement for Lisa, Sutton said she is not anybody’s replacement, nor is she trying to be something she’s not.

“I’m just gonna be myself and live my life and I want other people to see what I’m doing, cause it’s really fun and I’m so blessed,” she shared.

Sutton then told the outlet that she has a great life and wants to spread tons of love and fun as she continues filming the hit series.

Erika, Dorit, Sutton, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.