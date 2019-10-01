‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina’s Blissfully Unaware Of Valentin’s Big Secret As Their Wedding Day Nears

It is almost Nina and Valentin’s wedding day and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Wednesday’s episode will be heavily focused on the upcoming event. Valentin has worked incredibly hard to get to this point, but viewers know that it could all implode if the truth about Sasha were to emerge anytime soon.

Sasha told Michael the truth after her medical crisis and she insisted she wanted to tell Nina the truth too. However, Valentin is keeping a very close eye on her and isn’t making it easy for her to pull it off.

In the sneak peek for Wednesday’s show, Sasha is seen saying that she won’t let anything ruin Nina’s day. Will Sasha change her mind about telling Nina they aren’t biologically related so as to protect Nina’s heart?

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Sasha has been intent on coming clean to Nina. It’s starting to look as if she may get cold feet, but that may not last for long.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Peter will be tasked with trying to throw a bachelor party for Valentin, a tricky task considering that Valentin doesn’t exactly have a posse of friends. It seems that Maxie will coordinate a spa-themed bachelorette party for Nina and Maxie will be doing her best to ensure every detail is perfect.

SheKnows Soaps notes that at some point as all of these pre-wedding activities play out, Valentin will do something romantic for Nina. She will probably be giddy with excitement over whatever he does, as she simply has no idea that he’s been manipulating her for months.

Sasha and Valentin are at odds over the secret they're both keeping from Nina. Who will come out on top of the disagreement?

A chilling, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 @japastu pic.twitter.com/gVzkhp8zdK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 17, 2019

Valentin is so focused on this wedding with Nina that it seems he’s missing the other issue that should be on his radar. Hayden, Jax, Curtis, and Laura are coordinating efforts to find the codicil they believe Mikkos created that might be stashed away at Wyndemere.

If this document exists and they can get their hands on it, they believe it would strip away Valentin’s right to the Cassadine fortune and pass it over to Spencer. Laura is planning to search Wyndemere while Valentin and Nina are distracted by their nuptials, but General Hospital spoilers hint that she may face some difficult questions from Kevin before her plan progresses too far.

Will Valentin manage to marry Nina and keep the truth about Sasha hidden? It does seem that there are some General Hospital spoilers signaling that the truth may finally come out quite soon.

Viewers will see something make Peter cringe during next Wednesday’s episode. Then, on Thursday, Valentin will be indignant.

During that same episode, Michael will be doing all he can to support Sasha. Friday’s show brings something flustering or confusing Nina, and all of this makes it seem as if it may finally be time for Nina to learn that Sasha isn’t actually her daughter.

Is Valentin finally about to be busted? How will Nina act toward Sasha when she learns about all of these lies? General Hospital spoilers suggest that things will get pretty intense as this storyline inches forward and fans are anxious to see it all blow up at last.