Miss Swimsuit USA 2019 Sierra Nowak Is One Of Instagram’s Hottest In Plunging Top & Leather Pants

Miss Swimsuit USA 2019 Sierra Nowak is heating up Instagram with her latest photo, but this time she’s not sporting a tiny one-piece or even a skimpy bikini. She’s getting the pulses of her fans racing in a tiny crop top and some leather pants.

This week, Sierra took to social media to share a couple of shots of herself rocking some Monster Energy gear during an event. Nowak donned a tiny black crop top, which boasted a plunging neckline and laced-up element in the front to flaunt her ample cleavage.

Sierra’s top also showcased her toned arms and tiny waist, as well as her impressive abs, curvy hips, and lean legs, showing fans exactly why she won the crown and Miss Swimsuit title.

The model had her long, chestnut brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and rested on top of her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the pictures, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look as she beamed a smile at the camera.

Of course, Sierra’s loyal fans loved the Instagram update and took to the comment section of the post to show their appreciation.

“YES GIRL. Always killin’ it,” one fan commented.

“Come thru abs,” another stated.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous,” another Instagram user agreed.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Sierra is an Akron, Ohio, native who in addition to be named Miss Swimsuit USA has also appeared on reality TV.

Loading...

Many fans may remember Nowak from her time on the MTV series, 90’s House, which was hosted by former ‘NSYNC singer Lance Bass and Christina Milian. The contestants were forced to live with 90’s themed clothing and technology and complete challenges based on the decade until there was only one person left standing.

Sierra made it all the way to the finals of the show, but was ultimately beaten.

“It takes us back to our childhood, you know, Bop It, Skip-It, before we had Facebook and Instagram. Now that we’re in our 20s, we go back to the ’90s to party with that music and those vibes, back to when you had to get out a pen and paper to get someone’s number,” Sierra told Ohio.com of her time on the series.

Meanwhile, fans can follow Sierra Nowak on Instagram to see all of her latest updates.