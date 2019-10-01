‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows In Tight, High-Waisted Jeans & String Top In Her Bathroom

Kailyn Lowry isn’t just about the low-frills shorts and flip-flops. The Teen Mom 2 star is proving to be quite the fashionista, with both permanent Instagram posts and stories documenting her style. The latter seems to offer fans a better insight into the mother of three’s fashion sense – Kailyn will take to video mode for lengthy selfies explaining her looks, with the posts also seeing the star act as an influencer.

Kailyn took to her stories earlier today with a setting that die-hard fans will likely have recognized: the star was seen in her bathroom. With Isaac, Lux, and Lincoln not appearing, it seemed that Kailyn had a little time to herself. The blonde was seen looking sensational as she filmed herself full length, with the outfit on show flattering Kailyn’s curves just perfectly. Kailyn was seen in a super-tight and high-waisted pair of jeans paired with a fun, tie-dye top in white with dark splatterings. The short-sleeved upper boasted criss-cross string ties at the bust – the strings hung down to Kailyn’s waist for a fun finish.

Kailyn offered plenty of explanations about the outfit, both in text and by voice. The star announced that the jeans were from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand, with Kailyn appearing to love that the popular clothing line is an inclusive one, size-wise. The text from Kailyn emphasized this.

“#STYLESQUAD @goodmaerican makes it super easy to find your size by finding models on the site who actually look like…”

No more text was offered.

For Kailyn, the jeans seemed to offer the perfect comfort. The video showed the blonde squatting down and really giving the materials a bit of a stretch – and there was more. Kailyn didn’t try on the black Good American bodysuit that she was holding, but she did seem out to promote Good American with more than just the brand’s famous denims.

There’s no denying that Good American is some pretty pricey stuff. Then again, the MTV franchise’s cast has been spotted with some high-end goods. Catelynn Lowell has been filmed with a Louis Vuitton handbag, although these celebrities are nowhere near as cash-strapped as they used to be. Chelsea Houska is also proving to be quite the fashionista, with the star absolutely wowing in snakeskin heels and jeans just this week, as The Inquisitr reported.

Kailyn may act as an influencer for other brands, but this momma has her own: the star runs her popular Pothead haircare brand.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.