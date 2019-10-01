‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Sutton Stracke And Garcelle Beauvais Discuss Replacing Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump quit in June.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais were added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in August after the exit of longtime star Lisa Vanderpump, but do they feel pressured to fill her shoes?

At the end of last month, Stracke opened her new concept store in West Hollywood, just a short walk from Vanderpump’s restaurants — SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge, and TomTom. She and her fellow new addition, Beauvais, spoke about their new roles on the show after being asked about the potential pressure to replace Vanderpump.

“I’m not anybody’s replacement, I’m not trying to be someone that I’m not,” Stracke told Us Weekly magazine at her event.

According to Stracke, she’s looking forward to showing the Bravo TV reality series’ fans and followers her real life because she’s extremely blessed and having a lot of fun. As fans may have heard, Stracke is also a friend of longtime star Lisa Rinna, who joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during the series’ fifth season after the exits of Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud.

As for Beauvais’ thoughts on potential pressure, she told the magazine that she believes the series is getting a fresh start following Vanderpump’s exit in June and doesn’t feel that she’s replacing the former cast member. In fact, she doesn’t believe that anyone could truly replace Vanderpump.

“I just feel like I’m gonna be me, you know? And I’m doing so many other things. I have a Netflix show coming out, Thanksgiving, called Merry, Happy, Whatever with Dennis Quaid. I’m doing Tell Me a Story with Kevin Williamson,” she shared.

As fans may know, Beauvais has been an actress for many decades and had previously steered clear of reality shows.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider recently spoke to Hollywood Life about Beauvais’ new role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and explained that while it is still early-on in the production of Season 10, things are going great between the women thus far.

“Garcelle Beauvais has been getting along really well with everyone so far on RHOBH and is gelling easily and nicely with the ladies,” the source explained.

According to the report, Beauvais appears to be enjoying her time filming with her co-stars and getting to know them as the Bravo TV cameras continue to roll for the new episodes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will begin airing on Bravo TV sometime early next year.