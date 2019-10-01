Pamela Anderson Busts Out Of Lacy Black Bra In Insanely Sexy Throwback: ‘Lucky Me’

Pamela Anderson is delighting fans in one of her sexiest throwbacks yet.

The Baywatch alum is one of the most popular celebrities on the planet, and she possesses an impressive following of over 800,000-plus on Instagram alone. As those who follow her on social media know, Pamela regularly wows fans with a mix of fashion-forward shots as well as NSFW modeling shots ranging from throwbacks to recent images. And one thing is for sure — everything that Anderson posts earns her rave reviews from her legion of fans.

Yesterday, the stunner took to social media to share a hot throwback. In the undated photo, Pamela stares straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The model’s long, blond locks are worn curled and some pieces blow in the wind in the insanely sexy shot. Per usual, the bombshell is rocking a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Anderson leaves little to the imagination in the hot post, as her cleavage spills out of a lacy black bra, offering fans generous views of skin. In the black-and-white shot, Pamela completes her look with a chunky cross necklace. It comes as no surprise that since the gorgeous photo went live on her account, it’s earned Anderson a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and over 150-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the stunning shot to let Anderson know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her cleavage-baring outfit. A few more opted to comment with emoji instead of using words.

“You are a vision and a dream!!! I love you!!!” one follower raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Omg this is fire,” another chimed in with a series of flame emoji.

“Your face is just amazing in this picture,” one fan pointed out.

“Lucky us! I double tapped my screen so hard for this one!” one more gushed.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Anderson stunned in another hot photo as the Catburglar. In the gorgeous black-and-white shot, Anderson struck a pose in front of a window, leaving little to the imagination in a pair of tiny black panties and a matching blazer. The model had her killer legs on full display in a pair of black high heels. Like most of her photos do, this one earned the model rave reviews with over 25,000 likes and well over 400 comments.

Fans can keep up with all of Pam’s stunning shots by giving her a follow on Instagram.