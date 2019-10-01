Lyna Perez Teases Fans By Spilling Out Of Unzipped Tiny Crop Top

The Instagram model stunned in her skimpy outfit.

Instagram influencer Lyna Perez began the month of October off with a bang. On Tuesday, the brunette bombshell teased her 4.1 million followers with a tantalizing Instagram video. In the slow motion clip, filmed in a public area, Lyna sauntered over the the camera, wearing a mint zip-up crop bandeau top and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The tan and toned model flaunted her washboard abs, long, lean legs, and killer curves in the skimpy outfit. Lyna styled her long, highlighted hair in loose waves and opted to wear minimal makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

The stunner soon began unzipping her tiny top, with her incredible cleavage spilling out. The camera zoomed into her amazing assets, but the clip cut off before anything could get completely X-rated.

The video was appropriately paired with Kelis’s 2003 hit “Milkshake.”

In the caption, Lyna instructed fans to head over to her personal website and subscribe to her private Snapchat to see the full explicit video.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the provocative post, that has already been viewed over 100,000 times. Lyna’s dedicated followers were quick to compliment the stunner. While some just left heart-eye and fire emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow very nice. You are gorgeous,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart eye emoji to the comment.

“Soo so so flawless babe so gorgeous,” said another.

“I think that may be the hottest thing I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a third commenter.

Some fans, however, felt a bit frustrated that Lyna didn’t unzip her top all the way down.

“Why doesn’t the zipper go full South,” quipped a follower.

As fans of Lydia are well aware, the model isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. Her Instagram mostly consists of NSFW images.

In fact, her bio reads “I basically live in a bikini.”

Loading...

As shown in her aforementioned Instagram video, the social media personality seems to enjoy pushing boundaries in public. Earlier today, Lyna uploaded videos of herself trying on extremely revealing lingerie at Victoria’s Secret. The sexy clips consisted of the model posing in a matching black bra and underwear, as well as a light pink camisole and shorts set.

Lyna captioned the Instagram Stories by saying that she enjoys misbehaving while she’s out and about.

“I love public stuff, if you do swipe up,” wrote Lyna.

To see more of Lyna, be sure to check out her Instagram account.