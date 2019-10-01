Watch Manchester City Vs. GNK Dinamo Zagreb Stream Live: Start Time, UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Showdown

Croatian champions Dinamo Zagerb must somehow take a point at the Etihad to keep pace with Manchester City atop the UEFA Champions League Group C.

Back-to-back English Premier League champions Manchester City, while still facing the specter of multiple UEFA investigations into the team’s financial practices, as The Inquisitr reported, have struggled — at least by the standards of any Pep Guardiola-coached team — to open the 2019/2020 campaign. But while they find themselves five points off the pace set by Liverpool domestically, City opened their Champions League run with a convincing 3-0 win over Ukraine titlists Shakhtar Donetsk and are predicted by some experts to duplicate that result when they face Croatian champs GNK Dinamo Zagreb, in a match that will live stream from The Etihad.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Manchester City vs. GNK Dinamo Zagreb Tuesday UEFA Champions League Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 55,000-seat City of Manchester Stadium, better known as The Etihad, in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, October 1.

Fans in Croatia and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m., Central European Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, the Citizens vs. Purgeri — which also means, “The Citizens” — match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 2.

Manchester City have never faced Dinamo Zagreb, who have won the Croatian First Football League an impressive 20 times since the league’s founding in 1992, after the breakup of Yugoslavia. But Guardiola’s side remain heavy favorites, and have won their four straight UEFA Champions League home matches by an aggregate score of 19-4, per the BBC.

Algerian star Riyad Mahrez earns the start from Guardiola after game-sealing goal against Everton over the weekend, and being involved in seven goals in his seven matches so far, with two scored and five goals assisted.

After a game-winning goal over the weekend, Algerian star Riyad Mahrez is expect to start Tuesday for Manchester City. Stu Forster / Getty Images

To watch the Manchester City vs. GNK Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League group-stage opening matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the Manchester City vs. GNK Dinamo Zagreb showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from TUDN, a network which was formerly known as Univision Deportes. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Croatia, Klik SPORT and Planet Sport 1 will both stream the game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. For an extensive list of streaming links to the above sources of the Manchester City vs. GNK Dinamo Zagreb, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.