Kim Kardashian Strips Down To Her Underwear To Wish Pal Mario Dedivanovic A Happy Birthday

Kim Kardashian chose to wish one of her closest friends a happy birthday in the best way possible.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to celebrate her makeup artist and longtime pal, Mario Dedivanovic, who turned 36 on Tuesday, October 1. But in true Kim K fashion, she posted a seriously racy pic of herself posing with Mario, with the pair looking absolutely stunning in matching black outfits.

The photo, which appears to be from their latest photo shoot for her new shapewear brand SKIMS, shows the mother-of-four stripping down to her underwear as she stands next to the birthday boy. Kim is seen wearing only a super high-cut, low-neckline bodysuit, which flattered her world-famous curves and tiny waist, as well as her busty attributes.

She wore her long brunette locks down in a voluminous, wavy style with a middle part, and donned a full face of makeup — including some pretty eye shadow, perfectly contoured cheekbones, and a dab of peach-colored lipstick shade on her full lips. Sitting on a chair next to her is Mario, rocking a black t-shirt and matching black pants, with his hair and mustache obviously groomed to perfection. For the sweet picture, he leaned his head on Kim’s arm, in a real depiction of their close bond.

The KKW Beauty founder captioned the snap, “Happy Birthday to the one and only @makeupbymario my boo for life!” Later on, she took a little trip down memory lane and shared a major throwback from when she and Mario first started to hang out over ten years ago, and they both look adorably baby-faced.

“I’ve known you for over a decade and you are the most loyal person I know. I love you forever,” she added.

Kim and Mario are known among fans for sharing a very funny dynamic, as they are both quite sassy towards each other — which just goes to show how close they are. Furthermore, the makeup expert has been behind some of her most iconic looks ever, from her Met Gala “drip glam” this year, to her KKW Fragrances photo shoots, and major magazine covers, among many others.

Loading...

Earlier in the day, the 38-year-old also took to her Insta stories to show off her latest delivery from sister Kourtney’s lifestyle brand, Poosh. The two have reportedly been feuding for a while now, but Kim showed no signals of there being any bad blood between her and her big sis.