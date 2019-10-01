‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson And Husband Shane Embark On A Family Vacation After Divorce Rumors

Emily Simpson and her husband appear to be in a good place after a dramatic 14th season of 'RHOC.'

Emily Simpson and her husband, Shane Simpson, appear to be in a good place after enduring a rocky 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a September 30 report from All About the Real Housewives, Emily shared several photos of herself and her husband on her Instagram page in which they were seen on what appeared to be a fun trip with their three kids.

As fans will recall, Emily and Shane weren’t in a great place when the 14th season began airing over the summer and at times, there didn’t seem to be much hope for a happy future. In one particular scene, Emily was seen attempting to get her husband open up to her about the bar exam he had taken earlier this year but was unable to do so.

As Emily attempted to connect with her husband to no avail, he was seen speaking sarcastically about their marriage during his confessionals and in one particularly cringe-worthy moment, Shane was seen joking about the way in which he enjoyed the time he spent away from Emily and their kids.

In addition to the three young children Emily shares with Shane, including their twin boys, she is also stepmom to his two children.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily opened up about the struggles she faces due to the way in which Shane speaks to her during a scene from The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year. Unfortunately, at the time, Shane was completely unreceptive to his wife’s concerns and accused her of staging a “bashing session” against him.

“I feel very upset and resentful towards you and I know you feel upset and resentful towards me,” Emily said during the episode.

In response, Shane told Emily that they would not benefit from attending therapy sessions, as she suggested, and said Emily was doing just fine getting her points across. Still, Emily felt that the two of them needed help and admitted to her husband that she struggles with the way he’s chosen to communicate with her.

“I have trouble with the way that you talk to me sometimes,” Emily continued.

But Shane didn’t want any parts of the conversation and promptly shut her down.

“Calm down,” Shane replied.

To see more of Emily, Shane, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.