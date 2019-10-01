Kara Del Toro Sizzles In White Ribbed Crop Top & Skirt

While Kara Del Toro has done her fair share of updating her Instagram account with photos that show plenty of skin, she recently shared a snap that showed she can pull off a sexy look while staying mainly covered up.

In the double post, Kara was standing outside on a deck surrounded by outdoor furniture. Shielded from the sunlight by an awning, the model looked feminine and sexy in a ribbed white crop top and matching midi skirt. The outfit hugged Kara’s hourglass figure, while flashing her toned abs. Her bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

Kara went with a natural look when it came to her makeup. She wore a touch of color on her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. She also wore a light shade on her nails. Her hair fell in loose waves down over her shoulders as she struck a pose for the camera. She added a touch of bling to the look with a dainty gold necklace and hoop earrings.

In the first snap, Kara propped one hand on her hip as she gave the camera a serious look. In the second photo, she posed for the camera with her full lips slightly parted.

In the post’s caption, Kara simply referred to the date, October 1. It could be her way of welcoming the autumn months. The model also plugged fashion brand BooHoo, which happened to be the brand she was wearing for the post.

Fans raved over the snaps, with many commenting on how pretty Kara looked.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Give other girls a chance, Kara!!!!” one follower joked.

One follower told Kara she was a “10,” while another said she was “beautiful and elegant” in the photos.

One admirer told Kara she looked like a “beautiful princess.”

“What a babe,” another fan wrote.

Kara does have a knack for looking hot in some of the clothes she wears. As The Inquisitr reported in September, the beauty looked stunning in a little black dress. Last month, she also rocked a checked miniskirt.

Of course, it goes without saying that the beauty knows how to rock a bikini. Over the summer, she has shared dozens of photos in which she showcases her incredible figure wearing skimpy bathing suits. She even caused a frenzy among her fans when she posed wearing only a large straw hat in July.

