Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Falls Out Of Her Hot Pink Bra At VidCon As She Tries To Stay Relevant

Farrah Abraham’s ample assets are back in the news. The former Teen Mom OG star does seem to be striving her hardest to say relevant following her exit from the MTV franchise earlier this year: Farrah has appeared at multiple high-profile events including the Venice Film Festival, plus she recently updated her social media with Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban. Unfortunately for Farrah, the star was dubbed pathetic and desperate by fans, as The Inquisitr reported.

Farrah has also been attempting to stay relevant by attending events such as Beautycon in Los Angeles, plus appearing to update her social media more frequently than most celebrities do: Farrah has also posted cheese-tasting videos, red carpet moments, plus plenty of content to promote her new jewelry line.

Farrah’s recent Instagram story came with a well-known face: daughter Sophia was with her mother. The story showed Farrah and Sophia at VidCon – it looks like those public appearances are going strong – with Farrah posing for her photo in a dangerously tiny pink bra that did see her cleavage somewhat fall out. The mother of one appeared happy and smiling, though, with a glam look also manifesting from her long blonde hair worn down and plenty of makeup. Sophia was seen in a white t-shirt with black lettering, with the 10-year-old flashing a giant smile for the camera.

Interestingly, the story posted by Farrah did honor MTV at the top – then again, the network is affiliated with Vidcon. Farrah herself appears to have heavily slammed Teen Mom, even suggesting that it should be canceled. The star has stated that she feels the storylines are “fake,” although there has been talk of Farrah possibly returning to the series that made her so famous.

For fans of Farrah and Sophia, though, there’s still plenty going on. The two are very active on social media, with videos regularly showing them together. As to the feedback from fans, it can be mixed. Farrah has found herself slammed for allowing her daughter to wear heavy makeup at the age of 10, although the star has defended herself.

This summer has seen Farrah travel a lot. The star didn’t explain her travels to Dubai, although she did post plenty of bikini snaps and videos of herself enjoying the Middle East’s luxuries. Of course, with the Venice Film Festival and a Paris, France trip following it, Farrah was also seen in Europe. The star seems to have returned to the U.S., though.

