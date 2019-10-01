‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Amazing Figure In Jeans In Backyard

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. The mom-of-three doesn’t just share her life on reality television, but also on social media where she often updates her fans. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her fans.

In the photo, Kailyn is standing outside and the mom-of-three wears her long blonde hair down. She is posing for the photo with her left hand on her hip and she smiles while looking away from the camera. In the photo, Kail is wearing a cream colored button down short sleeved shirt and a pair of jeans with sandals.

The mom-of-three looks stunning in the photo and her fans took notice. Many of the commenters called Kail “gorgeous” while others called her “beautiful.” Kail’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer also commented on the photo of Kailyn.

“Oh yessssssss Mamaaaa,” Leah wrote on the photo.

The photo had racked up over 70,000 likes in less than 24-hours. Kailyn looks fabulous in the jeans and showed them off later in her Instagram stories as well.

Kailyn has been sharing her life on reality television for nearly a decade. She was originally introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship between her oldest son’s father and herself did not work out and she eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one child together before they divorced. Kail then moved on with a man named Chris Lopez and had one son with him.

Now the mom-of-three young boys, Kailyn still shares her life on Teen Mom 2, but also hosts a podcast, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley. She also has a hair care line and has written several books.

On the new season of the show, Kail has been sharing her life with fans and that includes life raising three boys. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new episode of Teen Mom 2 will show Kailyn dropping a cheating bombshell on the show. On the show, she is confronted with news that her ex-husband Javi Marroquin is engaged to Lauren Comeau. Then, Kailyn seems to suggest that Javi has been cheating on Lauren.

The new episode of Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday night on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Kailyn and the rest of the cast.