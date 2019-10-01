‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Boasts About Kissing Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 2 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be shocked when her mother reveals the gory details of her night with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). As she gushes about the dressmaker, she will let it slip that she actually kissed the married man, per Highlight Hollywood.

On the night that Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had a huge fight, he left for the bar. However, he didn’t just down a few drinks with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), he proceeded to get very drunk. In fact, he couldn’t go home that night and had to sleep in the room above the bar. Danny (Keith Carlos) and Shauna helped to get him on the bed. In his intoxicated state, Ridge asked Shauna to stay.

Shauna made the dressmaker comfortable and took off his pants before settling him into bed. However, she also couldn’t resist the drunk man’s charms and kissed him on the lips. Flo will be stunned that her mother took advantage of Ridge and the situation in this way. She knows that Shauna overstepped the boundaries when she kissed another woman’s husband and will point out that neither Brooke, nor Ridge, will be happy if they ever find out what she did.

Brooke will NOT be happy about this. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IdhUhYkJKe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Shauna is not one to worry over such trivial matters. As The Inquisitr reports, Shauna and Flo will have a telling exchange. Shauna’s conscience doesn’t bother her and she doesn’t understand why Flo is making such a big fuss about her kissing Ridge.

Flo asks her mother, “Do you have a thing for married men?”

“Of course I have a thing for married men. Men who have grey hair, no hair…” Shauna replies. She doesn’t skip a beat and seems to be unfazed by her daughter’s obvious disgust for the situation. Poor Flo will only be able to muster out a stunned, “Wow!” as she realizes that Shauna lives by her own rules.

Meanwhile, at the Logan estate, Ridge will have to face the wrath of his wife. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will confront Ridge about the night that he spent with Shauna. She believes that he slept with Shauna and unless he can convince her otherwise, Brooke and Ridge’s marriage may be over.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.