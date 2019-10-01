Erica Mena Pregnant, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Expecting Baby With Safaree Samuels

Love & Hip Hop: New York fans have been speculating that star Erica Mena might be pregnant, but she has yet to confirm that news via her Instagram page. Now, however, it appears that the cat is out of the bag and the reality television star seems to be pretty far along in her pregnancy.

E! Online shares the big pregnancy announcement from Erica and her soon-to-be husband Safaree Samuels. It seems that they filmed an announcement clip for VH1 and their Love & Hip Hop: New York show and this one may be something of a shocker for the couple’s fans.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, fans have been speculating about Mena’s pregnancy for weeks now. Many of Erica’s photos have sparked a string of comments from fans wondering if they have spotted a baby bump, but she never confirmed anything. In fact, at one point, she denied she was pregnant and claimed it was her fiance’s cooking that had led to some weight gain.

Now, many would say that Erica seems to have kept this baby bump quite well hidden considering how pregnant she clearly is in her announcement video. There is definitely no question she’s quite far along during this clip, although the couple doesn’t appear to have noted their baby’s due date.

This is a time of major changes for Mena and Samuels. Many fans had speculated that they had already tied the knot, but it seems they actually are getting officially married in a few days.

Not only are they about to become husband and wife, but not too long from now, they will be welcoming their first child together. Erica and Safaree got engaged on Christmas Eve last year and they have kept fans buzzing ever since.

The buzz from The Jasmine Brand is that Erica and Samuel will be getting married on Monday, October 7. VH1 cameras will reportedly be filming the event to share on a future episode of Love & Hip Hop, and supposedly some of Mena’s co-stars will be in the wedding party.

A few days ago, The Hollywood Unlocked seemed to be the first to get the scoop on Mena’s pregnancy reveal. They learned that Erica had done a maternity photoshoot with the intention of revealing the news during the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

In the clip obtained by E! Online, Safaree rubs his fiancee’s belly and the two talk about their vision for building their family together. They staged a couple of gorgeous themes for their pregnancy announcement and fans will be anxious to see it air in full on VH1.

Will Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels now go ahead and share photos confirming her pregnancy on Instagram now that the VH1 clip has emerged? Love & Hip Hop: New York fans will be looking forward to following along with all of this in future shows and it looks like that baby will be born not too long from now.