Jenelle Evans’ Replacement Jade Cline Talks Depression While Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jade Cline joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 for the new season, replacing longtime cast member Jenelle Evans. However, this wasn’t the first time the mom has shared her life on reality television. Prior to joining the cast of the long-running series, Jade shared her story on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Now, she is opening up to Hollywood Life about the depression she faced while filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2.

“You can’t just live in the negative all the time. And, I feel like I’ve done that. I was really, really depressed and I went through a lot of depression throughout the show. I feel like I’ve now come to the end of Teen Mom 2 to this acceptance and peace — inner peace with myself and with my life and just overall happiness.”

However, the mom of daughter Kloie explained that she is now appreciating the “positivity”

“Even when you’re in a bad light, the good stuff and the good life, it’s eventually going to come back around,” Jade explained.

Jade was added to the cast of the show after MTV cut ties with long time cast member Jenelle Evans back in May. The decision to cut ties with Jenelle came after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, Jenelle and David also lost custody of their kids. They spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody. The children were returned to their care just before the Fourth of July.

While Jade has been added to the cast of Teen Mom 2, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently spoke out about where she stands with the show. She explained that she has an “open contract” and that “no doors have been closed.” However, there has been no comment from MTV as to whether or not Jenelle and her family will ever return.

As for Jade, she admits that she has made mistakes, but her hope is that viewers will see her growth. She admits that she has “learned from everything.”

Teen Mom 2 fans can tune in to all-new episodes of the show which air Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with new cast member Jade Cline and her daughter, Kloie. Fans can also catch up with the other cast members including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus.