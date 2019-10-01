Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. FC Bayern Munich Stream Live: Start Time, UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Clash

For the first time in 35 years, Tottenham Hotspur face German Champions Bayern Munich in a crucial UEFA Champions League match.

Tottenham Hotspur can remedy the ills inflicted by their disappointing start to the season if they can score a victory over German leaders and seven-seasons-running champion FC Bayern Munich when the two teams square off for the first time in a competitive match since 1984. Back then, Spurs eliminated Bayern from the UEFA Cup 2-1 on aggregate — and went on to win the cup, according to the BBC. That was the last time that Spurs won a European trophy of any kind. In other words, Tottenham, who advanced all the way to last season’s Champions League final, hope that a win over Bayern will serve as a positive omen, in the match that will stream live from North London.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich Tuesday UEFA Champions League Group B match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, October 1, at the brand new 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, London, England.

Fans in Germany and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, the Los Lilywhites vs. Die Roten match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 2.

It was only in April that Spurs moved into their gleaming, state-of-the art new stadium, as The Inquisitr reported. But in their first full season their performance has not exactly lived up to the stadium’s $1.3 billion price tag.

Sitting in sixth place with only three wins in seven games for 11 points, Spurs suffered a disappointing 2-2 draw against underdog Greek side Olympiacos in their opening Champions League match. But in an even bigger shocker, last week Tottenham was eliminated from the English League Cup, aka the Carabao Cup, despite some of their regular players seeing time on the pitch, to last season’s eight-place fourth-tier side, Colchester United.

But while Spurs have won eight of their last 11 UEFA Champions League hime matches, per the BBC, Bayern have not lost an away game in the competition in their last nine.

Coaches Niko Kovac (l) of Bayern Munich and Mauricio Pochettino (r) of Spurs each need to win on Tuesday. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League group-stage Matchday 2 matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by WatchTNT. To log into WatchTBT, however, requires login credentials from a cable TV or satellite provider.

Fir those without login credentials, B/R Live will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, formerly known as DirecTV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from TNT. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Spain, Movistar+ will also stream the game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. For an extensive list of streaming links to the above sources of the Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.