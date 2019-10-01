NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs Fuels Trade Speculation After Following New England Patriots Players On Instagram

Stefon Diggs is sending the rumor mill churning, thanks to his social media habits.

There are growing reports that the wide receiver could be on his way out of the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the month’s trade deadline, and it seems that the New England Patriots are a potential destination. The fifth-year wide receiver sparked some of this speculation himself when he started to follow a number of Patriots players on Instagram.

As Fansided noted, Diggs also posted what could be a telling photo in his Instagram stories, a picture of fellow Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and the caption “My brother no matter what…” The picture led many to believe that Diggs was saying goodbye to this teammate. In another post made a few days prior, Diggs shared a picture of himself warming up before a game alongside the caption “control what you can control,” which some fans took as another sign that his future could be out of his hands.

A number of Minnesota Vikings players have expressed frustrations at the team’s offensive struggles this year, including Thielen, who spoke out about the team’s troubles in the passing game.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen said, via The Athletic. “That’s when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that.”

It’s not clear whether there is any truth behind the trade rumors, or just what the New England Patriots may be offering in return for the wide receiver. The Patriots have already shown they will be aggressive in seeking to return to the Super Bowl for an NFL record-tying fourth straight time by signing troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown just hours after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders.

Apparently Stefon Diggs has been following Patriots players on Instagram. He also posted this to his story. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/ZNH5VNhccr — Ryan Heckman (@RyanHeckmanFS) October 1, 2019

Brown didn’t last long on the Patriots, getting released just less than two weeks after he was signed amid a storm of controversial behavior, but the Patriots could still have more moves to make ahead of the October 29 trade deadline. The Patriots have what is currently a league-best defense, and could be looking to beef up the other side of the ball in adding to the receiving corps.

Stefon Diggs would certainly have a lot to offer to Tom Brady and the Patriots offense. He has 13 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown this year for the Vikings, at times the lone bright spot on an offense that has struggled during a 2-2 start.