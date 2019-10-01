Kendall Jenner Takes Fai Khadra To Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding As Her Date, See Instagram Photo

Is there anything going on between them?

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra looked great together as they attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in Blufton, South Carolina on Monday, September 30, but are they dating?

On Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model answered that question for her fans and followers.

Hours ago, Jenner shared a photo of herself and Khadra looking stunning as they prepared to take in Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding festivities, which were held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, and told her online audience that while Khadra was her date for the evening, the two of them aren’t actually dating.

In Jenner’s photo, she was seen taking a selfie of the two of them as she posed in a stunning velvet gown with Khadra standing behind her in a dark suit.

Throughout their time together in South Carolina, Jenner and Khadra shared a number of photos and videos on their Instagram pages and in their Instagram Stories, some of which included each other, and others that featured their other friends, including Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, Riley Montana, Jen Atkin, and Renell Medrano.

Jenner and Baldwin have been close friends for the past several years. So, it was no surprise to see Jenner and several members of her family, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner, at her wedding.

During a May interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner opened up about why she’s been so secretive when it comes to her dating life.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she said. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be].”

As fans well know, the dating lives of Jenner’s sisters, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, have been a hot topic for the media in recent years. However, when it comes to Jenner and her dating life, she’s only ever confirmed a couple of relationships, the latest of which, as reported by The Inquisitr, was with basketball player Ben Simmons.

To see more of Jenner and her family, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.