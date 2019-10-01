Jessie James Decker Stuns In Short Dress & Sexy White Cowboy Boots

Jessie James Decker is killing the fashion game in her latest Instagram share.

As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Decker regularly floods her wildly popular page with sexy and fashion-forward photos, and they all earn her a ton of attention from fans. The country singer already boasts a following of over 3 million on Instagram alone, and it seems as though every single photo that she shares with her loyal followers earns her rave reviews. In the most recent photo that was shared on her account, the model sizzles in another sexy outfit.

In the gorgeous shot, Decker looks right into the camera as she poses in the grass with a few green and leafy trees just behind her. The social media sensation wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle lipstick.

Decker leans over in the shot to adjust her footwear while clad in a pair of sexy white cowboy boots. The 31-year-old puts her amazing figure on full display in a tiny black dress featuring a white flowal pattern throughout. The dress offers fans a glimpse of cleavage while also showing off Decker’s amazing legs. She completes the look with a long, brown jacket.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s already earning Jessie plenty of attention, with over 26,000 likes and 200-plus comments. While some fans gushed over her sexy ensemble, countless others raved over her killer figure. A few other followers had no words and simply commented using emoji instead.

“So excited already ordered the Forest boot! Wish I had them for today!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful girl, I want you,” another wrote.

“Congrats! And thank you for including some flat boots!!! Three active kiddos too, so it’s nice to have the flats to run around after them in!! Gorgeous!!!” one more fan chimed in.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Jessie showed off her fashion sense in a stunning photo with the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker. In the caption of the image, Decker told her fans that she had the pleasure of meeting the Sex and The City actress, who is one of her idols, at a Samsung event. The stunner’s killer figure was on full display in the shot while clad in a skintight brown dress that hugged her every curve and showed off her toned and tanned legs.

Sarah Jessica Parker stood by her side, rocking a blue dress with white stars all over. That post earned Decker a lot of attention from fans, with over 192,000 likes.