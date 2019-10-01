Kendall Jenner And Model Friends Shut Down Instagram In Racy New Snap

They all attended their pal Hailey Baldwin's wedding.

The photos from Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s South Carolina wedding keep pouring in, and they are just getting better and better.

This time, fans were treated with a new picture by none other than Hailey’s bestie Kendall Jenner, who posed alongside some of their closest friends for the racy snap. In the jaw-dropping black and white pic, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen snuggling up to her pals, Justine Skye, Renell Medrano, Joan Smalls, and Riley Montana.

Kendall, Joan, and Riley are all iconic supermodels, while singer Justine has also previously ventured in the fashion world. Photographer and filmmaker Renell is also no stranger to the business, as she has been behind the lens in some of the coolest fashion campaigns and magazine covers lately. All five ladies worked their best poses for the camera, and they all looked nothing short of gorgeous.

Justine rocked a purple one-shouldered gown, while Joan and Riley matched in sexy black dresses. Renell opted for a light-colored lace dress, and Kendall was absolutely stunning in a “hypnotizing” velvet number that she had previously shown off from other angles, as The Inquisitr reported.

The new photo caused such a stir on social media that it racked up over one million likes and around 2,500 comments on the reality TV star’s page just after a couple of hours of it being posted. Many of her 116 million followers, famous and non-famous alike, took to the comment section to praise their natural beauty and the overall picture, which resembled an actual magazine cover.

“Movie Poster Art,” wrote businessman David Grutman, while Kendall’s big sister Khloe Kardashian simply commented, “FIRE.” “BREAK THE INTERNET WITH ALL THE PRETTY,” said pal Lauren Perez, and Joan herself spread some Puerto Rican love by writing “Mis Mamacitas” alonside a kissing emoji.

According to The Inquisitr‘s previous report, Hailey and Justin’s wedding was attended by 154 guests, many of whom were A-list celebs. Aside from Kendall and her gorgeous friends, other close friends such as Kylie Jenner (and her baby girl Stormi Webster), Jaden Smith, Fai Khadra, Alfredo Flores, and a string of Biebers and Baldwins were also present.

Noticeably missing were the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, who also belong in the couple’s close group. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the duo could not attend the ceremony because they were busy taking to the runways at Paris Fashion Week.

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have been officially married for a year now as they first tied the knot in a secret ceremony in a NYC courthouse last year. But now, they decided to throw a proper party so all their loved ones could hold back their tears as they watched them say “I Do” for a second time.