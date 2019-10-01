Noah Cyrus Strips Down To Red Thong & Lifts Tiny Crop Top On Tana Mongeau’s Instagram

Noah Cyrus let it all hang out this week as she hung out with her close friend, YouTube star Tana Mongeau. The young singer stripped off her pants and paraded around Tana’s living room in nothing but a pair of panties and a barely-there crop top.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Tana posted a video of Noah’s stripped down look to her Instagram story this week. In the clip, Cyrus is seen wearing a pair of red thong panties with black trim. She turned around to flaunt her bare booty and show off her long, lean legs as she also lifted up her tiny crop top to reveal that she was going braless under the shirt.

“Noah just gave my cousin the pants off of her body, and now she’s standing in the living room like this,” Tana is heard saying as she films Cyrus in the racy ensemble.

In the video, Noah has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips as she struck several poses in the undergarment.

As many fans of the duo know, they’ve been hanging out a ton over the past few weeks, and even revealed that they’ve created their own couple name, which is “Nana,” not to be confused with “Toah,” which they do not want to be called.

The women have even sparked rumors that they may be dating, despite the fact that Tana is in a relationship with YouTube star Jake Paul.

Recently, influencer Nikita Dragun called out Jake for being unfaithful to Tana, but he cleared up the accusations, saying that he and Tana have never been exclusive. Jake even touched on Tana and Noah possibly have a fling.

“Even since the start of the relationship — which is why I think it’s funny that, like, Nikita gets all butt hurt online — since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again. Especially if I could be there,” Paul told ET in September.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau’s relationship by following the women on their Instagram accounts.