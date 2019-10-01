‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Adam Leaves For Las Vegas

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 1 brings a new locale for Adam as he returns to Las Vegas as Spider. Plus, Victor reveals himself to Genoa City during Michael’s press conference, and Devon accuses Cane of orchestrating a scheme about Katherine Chancellor’s will.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tried to get Victor (Eric Braeden) to hide before Michael (Christian LeBlanc) arrived. However, Victor chose to stay, and he said hello to a shocked Michael. Later, Michael held a press conference to announce that all the charges against Victoria (Amelia Heinle). When Michael revealed the reason for the dropped charges is because there wasn’t a murder, Victor stepped on camera as The Inquisitr previously reported.

At The Grand Phoenix, Summer (Hunter King) told her mom how much she’s struggled since Victor died. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) offered to go to Victor’s memorial with her daughter, and Summer questioned if she had another motive, like Adam (Mark Grossman). Phyllis let Summer know that Adam left town. Then, Summer saw her grandfather on TV during Michael’s press conference, and she realized he was alive. Both Summer and Phyllis went straight to the Ranch to see Victor.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continued complaining about Nick (Joshua Morrow) keeping Victor’s plan from her and hurting Connor (Judah Mackey). She felt Nick cared more about taking down Adam than her or Connor. Nick received a message to go to the Ranch, and Chelsea told him to go.

Everybody gathered at the Ranch, and Paul (Doug Davidson) admitted that he knew about Victor’s plans and kept the secret under wraps. Victor revealed that Adam left town, but he didn’t take the Newman jet. Michael wasn’t happy about that news, and Victor said he wouldn’t cooperate if Michael planned to pursue Adam. Phyllis and Summer barged in, and Summer hugged Victor. Meanwhile, Phyllis read Nick the riot act from keeping the news of Victor’s plan from their daughter and forcing her to grieve unnecessarily.

Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) saw the news at Crimson Lights, and Sharon also called Nick. She wasn’t pleased that he allowed Faith (Alivia Alyn Lind) to grieve her grandpa either. Nick agreed to tell Noah (Robert Adamson) the truth.

At Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, he, Jill (Jess Walton) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) expressed shock at Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) declaration that Cane is Katherine Chancellor’s beneficiary. They also learned that the will she read was a photocopy, but Amanda claimed she’d have the real one soon. Devon lashed out at Devon and accused him of setting the whole thing up, but he ultimately apologized to Cane. Cane decided to try to find Chance.

Finally, Adam played poker in Las Vegas as Spider.