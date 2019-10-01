Danish Fitness Model Mia Sand Shows Off Weight Loss In Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Mia Sand is proud of her curves, but she is also proud of how she achieved them in a healthy way that focuses on proper diet, exercise and, most of all, dedication. The Danish fitness model often uses her Instagram presence to promote leading a healthy lifestyle, while sharing her own journey with getting fit and losing weight.

On Tuesday, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself wearing a revealing outfit that shows off her fit physique, which the model used to illustrate her long caption about how she has lost weight. In the photos, Sand is posing in an urban setting as she rocks an all-black outfit that consists of a bandeau crop top featuring a thin fabric that hugs her chest tightly, putting her buxom figure in full evidence.

Sand — who has made a name for herself in the fitness world for her muscular and curvy figure, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — teamed her crop top with a pair of matching black jeans that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her toned stomach fully visible, highlighting her slimmed down figure. The pants wrap tightly around her legs, showing off her strong, toned thighs. As Sand indicated through the tags included with her post, her outfit is from Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Curve.

Sand completed her look with a pair of high-heels with a strappy front. In her caption, the model wrote a lengthy message about how she lost weight, attempting to deconstruct myths about weight loss and diet. At the end of her message, she urges her followers to contact her via her online personal training if they want her help in their own journey.

Since going live, the post — which Sand shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 12,500 likes within just an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 210 comments, suggesting the interactions will continue to pour in throughout the day.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Danish fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to ask her questions about her fitness routine.

“You always look so pretty in your pictures also what’s your exercise routine?” one user wrote.

“Always so striking and beautiful,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“The boss,” a third fan chimed in.