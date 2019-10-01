‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Delights Fans With Rare Photo Kissing Her Daughter Layne DeBoer

It’s not every day that Chelsea Houska shares photos of her adorable kiddos on Instagram but when she does, she earns rave reviews from her fans.

As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Chelsea is no stranger to sharing photos from her business ventures on Instagram and right now, she has a lot on her plate with a reality TV show, three business collabs, and of course, three kids. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Chelsea mixes business and pleasure by promoting one of her collaborations with a photo of one of her babies.

In the adorable new snapshot, Houska sits on a chair outside of a home. The mother of three rocks a white sweater and a brown colored hat while she wears her long, red-dyed locks down and slightly waved. The reality star only shows a hint of her face to the camera while the majority of it is blocked by her cap. In the sweet shot, she holds her youngest child, daughter Layne, in her arms and gives her a kiss.

Only the back of little Layne’s head is visible in the image and she sports a sweet and tiny little ponytail at the top of her head. The tot is covered in a swaddle from Chelsea’s collab with Itzy Ritzy and she looks as sweet and cozy as can be. In the caption of the image, Houska tells fans that they can purchase the Layne, Watson and Aubree Muslin Blanket set on the link in her bio.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earning the reality star a ton of attention from her followers with over 33,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Chelsea know that they would be purchasing the blanket while countless others commented on the sweet mother/ daughter moment. A few others had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Pre-ordered, can’t wait to receive them!” one follow commented on the post.

“Chels, I know you don’t know me but I’ve been such a huge fan of yours for YEARS now,” another follower wrote. “I LOVE your stuff! I’d really really like to start doing themes for my house & I would ABSOLUTELY love to have your designs in my home! I’m hoping to hear from you. MUCH LOVE.”

“Omg her little pony tail. love everything you’re doing,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Houska stunned in another photo to promote her sunglass collab with Diff Eyewear. The reality star was all smiles for the photo op and she wore her long, red-dyed locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She completed the look with a pair of blue light blocking glasses and an off-the-shoulder sweater.

That post earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 1,000 comments.