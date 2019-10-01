Sofia Vergara Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Ripped Jeans During Beverly Hills Shopping Trip

Sofia Vergara stepped out looking casual and chic in a pair of tight denim jeans and a comfy looking top as she put her curves on display when she was seen out in Beverly Hills this week doing a little bit of retail therapy.

The Daily Mail reports that Sofia stunned in the skinny jeans that boasted distressed embellishments on the front. The pants showcased Vergara’s long, lean legs, tiny waist, and curvy hips.

The Modern Family star paired the ripped denim with a long-sleeved black sweater and some strappy black heels. She also accessorized the look with a large black leather handbag and some small earrings.

Sofia wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder. She also had on a full face of natural-looking makeup for the shopping trip.

Vergara’s glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to keep her face looking clear and fresh during the casual day out.

The actress carried her phone in her hand as she stepped out of her dark colored SUV to hit the streets of Los Angeles.

Sofia’s known for her stunning curves and fit figure, but the 47-year-old has revealed in the past that it takes a lot of work to maintain her stunning physique, which includes hitting the gym — a place she doesn’t necessarily love to go.

“I try to keep it fun. I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working,” the actress told Shape Magazine.

“I do bigger movements. If we’re going to do a lunge, we’re probably going to add an upper body component to it, like a lunge with a wood chop, a side lunge with a wood chop, or a rear lunge with a lateral raise,” Sofia stated of the intense workout routine that she uses to keep herself fit, healthy, and youthful at the age of 47.

Of course, having a fit and hunky husband like actor, Joe Manganiello, 42, may also help Vergara stay motivated to get her workouts in.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Sofia Vergara’s life can following the actress on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.