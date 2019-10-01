Maria Sharapova Flaunts Killer Body In A Tiny Bikini & Booty Shorts: ‘Took A Little Road Trip’

Maria Sharapova is on the move – and documenting it. The tennis superstar has already been turning heads. A killer workout video showing Maria in tiny shorts racked up crazy views recently, as The Inquisitr reported. Today has seen the 32-year-old showcase both her love of travel and zen living, with some stories landing on her Instagram account placing her in Europe. Maria did attend Paris Fashion Week, but it looks like she’s left the French capital for a little bit of country fun as Maria’s stories seemed to come from a rural setting with plenty of lush greenery and natural rocks.

The stories opened up with hand-held footage showing Maria zooming through countryside lanes and some text explaining what was going on.

“Took a little road trip,” Maria wrote, before adding that it was for an “active recovery afternoon.”

Fans didn’t see too much of Maria being active, but they definitely saw the famous Russian recovering. A stunning snap of Maria perched on some rocks near water was posted to the star’s stories, with Maria seen flaunting that killer body in a minuscule black bikini paired with a matching pair of booty shorts. The blonde was photographed from behind, with fans seeing her ultra-muscular back via the barely-there bikini – it seemed near-strapless, bar a thin piece of material along the back. Fans also saw the star’s long and strong legs as she was seated, plus her beautiful smile as she turned around to face the camera.

Maria has mentioned taking things easy in interviews. The sweat-drenched animal on the court does turn into a Zen-like and more peaceful woman off it, as an interview with Glamour revealed. Maria was asked how she approaches well-being.

“I like to read a lot to calm down. When I’m on the court, everything is about that moment. Sometimes the crowd is drinking their Pimms and eating strawberries. But you know how important that point is, but they don’t actually recognize it. You’re like, ‘get with the program everyone!’ I love being focused. I have a determination for what I do, and I’m certainly not shy to show it. I perform, I’m an entertainer and I like to give everything I’ve got. Everyone is always a work in progress and there’s some things I’m good at and some things I’m fragile,” she told the magazine.

Today brought no books, but it definitely showed Maria’s soul-seeking side. Of course, Maria didn’t show up to Fashion Week in sportswear, with the star seen rocking a super-elegant and green pantsuit.

