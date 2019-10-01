Yanet Garcia Shows Off Her Backside In Tight Mini Dress & Tantalizes Her 11.6 Million Instagram Fans

Yanet Garcia was recently spotted showing off her dance moves in workout gear on Instagram, but she’s since shared a new photo to tantalize her 11.6 million fans.

Often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” Yanet seems to be keeping her throne intact with a new photo from the set of Hoy.

She rocked a blue, striped mini dress for the occasion. It was skin-tight, and showed off all of her curves. She faced her back diagonally to the camera, which meant that her derriere was on display.

Yanet glanced back and gave a wide smile, as she wore her hair down in waves.

The dress also featured an off-the-shoulder cut with a short sleeve. Thanks to the weather girl’s curvy figure, the back of the dress rode up a little. Her toned legs were visible, although the photo was cropped so it was impossible to see her shoes.

The update is proving to be popular, garnering over 67,000 likes in the first 20 minutes since it went live.

Many of Yanet’s fans flooded the comments section with compliments and fire emoji. Considering that she is a star on a Mexican TV station, it’s not surprising that many of her fans left comments in Spanish. However, there were some English comments in the mix.

“That insane curve though,” said a fan.

“Yes u the rock the out of the dress like wow,” said another fan.

“Ohhhh myyyy,,,,, Pfffttttt,” said a follower.

“I’d let you ruin my life and max out my credit cards,” said another follower.

In addition, Yanet shared a second update, which was a video of her outfit. She twirled in a complete circle to show off her look from all angles, and followed it up by blowing a kiss.

This isn’t to mention that Yanet also posted several Instagram stories to accompany her newest posts. This included a selfie video, where she panned to the side to reveal the set of the TV show. She then stopped to smile and drink a tall glass of green juice.

There was plenty of love for Yanet in the comments section of the video, too. But unfortunately for her would-be suitors, Yanet is currently taken. She has been fairly public about her relationship with Lewis Howes, as she’s shared plenty of couple selfies in the past months. This included an Instagram selfie from mid-September, which was a repost of Lewis’ sweet message for Yanet. A Mexican flag was visible in the backdrop, while the couple cozied up for the shot.