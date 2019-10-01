Kourtney Kardashian Bends Over To Expose Cleavage In Tight Shorts & Fans Are Loving It

Kourtney Kardashian rocked one of her sexiest looks yet on social media this week. The mother-of-three took to her Instagram account to flaunt her flawless figure in a skimpy little outfit, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

In the snapshot, Kourtney is seen wearing a tiny black top with a low cut and thin spaghetti straps that showcase the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ample cleavage and toned arms.

Kourt bends over to show off her exposed chest as she also rocks a pair of skintight white shorts. The skimpy bottoms flaunted Kardashian’s curvy hips, tiny waist, and lean legs as she looked at the camera with a playful stare and stuck out her tongue.

In addition to her tight ensemble, Kourtney wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle in the photo, and styled in straight strands that fell all around her shoulders and down her chest.

She also sported a full face of makeup, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, dramatic pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, and shimmering highlighter. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s fans loved the snap, which gained over 95,000 likes and 500 comments from her more than 82 million followers in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“Queen,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“Pretty,” another adoring follower said.

“Gorgeous Girl,” a different Instagram user gushed.

“Hot,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans already know, Kardashian was reportedly spotted out with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, last month and the reunion sparked rumors that the pair may be getting back together.

However, In Touch Weekly claims that Kourtney is being very careful when it comes to reconnecting with Younes.

“Younes has been pursuing Kourtney for months and would love to get back with her. They’ve hooked up a couple of times but Kourtney’s keeping her options open. He’s more into her than she’s into him and they’re not in an exclusive relationship or anything like that,” an insider told the outlet.

“There were major trust issues the first time around and Kourtney was pissed when Younes threw shade at her on social media. She doesn’t want the same thing happening again and is wary,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the Poosh founder on her social media accounts.