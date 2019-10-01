‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Claims Kelly Dodd Is Not Allowed At Her Daughter Jolie’s School

Kelly Dodd faces a new rumor on tonight's 'RHOC.'

Kelly Dodd will be seen facing a new rumor during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming show, shared by Hollywood Life on October 1, Dodd is seen chatting with her co-stars, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, about another allegedly false rumor Vicki Gunvalson has started to spread about her.

“Can you believe Vicki?” Dodd asks in the clip.

“Do you want me to tell you what else she said?” Simpson replies.

According to Simpson, Gunvalson claimed Dodd has been banned from visiting the school of her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, who she shares with her former husband, Michael Dodd. However, according to Dodd, Gunvalson’s claim is completely untrue and she doesn’t understand why her co-star would say any such thing.

As the sneak peek continues, Dodd suggests she call the school to prove that Gunvalson’s claim is a lie and slams her for being “insane.”

While Simpson and Windham-Burke talk Dodd out of calling her daughter’s school, Dodd insists she do something to prove her case and ultimately decides to call her ex-husband, who said she is “of course” allowed on the property at Jolie’s school. In response, Dodd calls Gunvalson a “f***ing psychopath.”

Michael went on to say, as the ladies listened to the call, that Dodd has no issue being anywhere that their daughter is, including her school, and wondered why Gunvalson would pass on such incorrect information.

Earlier this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson was accused of being responsible for the sharing of a rumor claiming Dodd was involved in some sort of “train” with a group of men. Although it was actually Tamra Judge who first said the word “train,” Gunvalson was supposedly first to hear the claim from someone they both knew.

Throughout the series’ 14th season, Gunvalson and Dodd have been at odds and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson recently took aim at Dodd during an interview with Radar Online after watching her hit Shannon Beador on the head with a mallet.

“Kelly thinking she was funny by hitting Shannon on the head is not ok,” Gunvalson told the outlet last month. “Kelly always takes everything too far and how she thought by doing that to her head was ok is beyond me.”

To see more of Dodd, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.