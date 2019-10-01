‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Black Bikini, And Fans Are Going Wild

Only yesterday, Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko sent fans reeling after posting an incredibly sexy picture where she nearly spilled out of her bikini top, as covered by The Inquisitr.

However, it seems that the stunner was ready to up the ante, and posted an even hotter set of pictures less than 24 hours later. Fans are unsurprisingly going wild over the seriously NSFW snaps.

Anastasiya is one of the most popular models on Instagram, and currently boasts a following of over ten million fans. One of the main reasons for her popularity is her insane figure, which measures at 39-25-41 inches and has earned her the title the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

The Miami stunner’s latest picture shows off these killer curves to their best advantage. In the two-picture update, she wears a strapless bandeau bikini top with a keyhole accent that shows off the incredible curves of her cleavage. In fact, it seems almost unable to support her ample assets, and she looks dangerously close to spilling out of the ensemble.

It was not the first time that Anastasiya had worn the bikini top, and it seems that fans loved it so much, she treated them for encore. However, this time she switched up her bottoms with a classic thong cut piece.

The straps at the side of the bikini bottom extend nearly up to her waist, showcasing the incredible curve of her hips and emphasizing her hourglass figure.

Posing against a lifeguard’s chair while on the beach, Anastasiya sports slightly wet locks in keeping with the beachy vibes of the post. Her makeup is simple, with a brush of mascara and a seashell pink lip. In the first picture, she faces the camera straight on, allowing the curves of her figure to command full attention as she looks out into the distance.

In the second, she offers the camera a view of her body from the side, so that her famous derriere is on fully display in the revealing bikini bottom. The straps of her bikini top are pulled down, making it seem like it is just seconds away from falling down.

The picture quickly earned over 14,000 likes and close to 300 comments within under 15 minutes. In a departure from the sultry pics, the brunette beauty took a more philosophical approach in her caption, and asked her followers on what they wanted to “focus” on in the upcoming weeks.

“Pure perfection,” wrote one user, adding a shocked face, along with a heart-eyes one and red heart.

“What a hot girl,” added another, predictably adding a fire emoji.

“I want [to] focus on you,” replied another in response to Anastasiya’s caption.

Anastasiya had tagged Aldor Photography, and they seem to be associated with many of her most popular posts, like the one below.

It earned just shy of a whopping 195,000 likes and neared 1000 comments.